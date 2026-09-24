Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that the team doesn't plan to activate Steele (elbow) from the 60-day injured list this weekend, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Steele began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa earlier this month and has allowed six runs (four earned) with an 11:1 K:BB over 7.2 innings covering four appearances. The left-hander is available to pitch for the Cubs, if needed, but the team has decided there's currently not room for him on the active roster. Steele has been sidelined all season, first as he continued his recovery from UCL revision surgery and later due to a flexor strain.