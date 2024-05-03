Steele (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, after which he will be reevaluated to determine whether he's potentially ready to rejoin the big-league rotation, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The left-hander felt good after he allowed three runs on six hits over 3.1 innings during a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, and he's now rejoined the Cubs to determine whether another rehab start is necessary. Steele could step back into Chicago's rotation early next week if all goes well during Saturday's bullpen session.