Steele (0-1) took the loss against the Pirates on Thursday, surrendering five runs on six hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The Pirates tagged Steele for two runs in the top of the first on a two-run shot from Edward Olivares and proceeded to tack on runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The lefty produced only one 1-2-3 inning on the night and allowed at least five runs for the second consecutive start. Steele is yet to make it through six innings on the campaign, though he did record a season-high seven strikeouts in Thursday's loss.