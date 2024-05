Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that everything went well during Steele's (hamstring) rehab start with Triple-A Iowa, and the left-hander will meet with the team Friday after a Thursday workout, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 28-year-old hurt his hamstring in late March, but he's in the latter stages of his rehab program. It was only the first rehab outing for Steele, but if he checks out well Friday it's possible his next start comes with the big-league club.