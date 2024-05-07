Steele allowed three hits and a walk over 4.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out two during the loss to San Diego.

Steele made his first start since straining his hamstring during his Opening Day outing. He showed no signs of rust but was clearly on a limit, as he threw only 68 pitches. He gave up one extra-base hit but otherwise kept San Diego's bats quiet. Steele has given up one run through 9.1 innings in two starts this season. The 28-year-old should be able to pitch deeper in his next outing, which is lined up to be in Pittsburgh this weekend.