Steele did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

Steele cruised through five innings then ran into some trouble in the sixth, but he escaped a bases loaded-jam and departed with a 2-0 lead at 93 total pitches. Steele earned his third quality start in his past four outings, but he is still winless on the season after the bullpen allowed three runs. Despite the tough luck, Steele's 3.22 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through nine starts are actually lower than his ratios last season, when he finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting. He will try to earn his first win against the Giants next Tuesday.