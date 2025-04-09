The Cubs placed Steele on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with left elbow tendinitis, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Steele didn't show any indication of being hurt in his last outing, striking out eight over seven scoreless innings against the Rangers on Monday. However, he will now been shelved for at least next next couple weeks. Steele missed three weeks of action last September with the same injury, which is a bit worrisome. Colin Rea is an option to take Steele's spot in the rotation.