Steele allowed five runs (one earned) on seven hits and four walks while striking out five batters over five innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Steele's fantasy stat line wasn't disastrous since only one of the five runs charged to him was earned, but he was far from sharp, especially in terms of control. The southpaw hit a batter in addition to issuing a season-high four walks, and he threw just 58 of 98 pitches for strikes. Steele is usually much better at limiting free passes -- before Saturday, he had issued only seven walks over six starts -- so this was likely just a bump in the road for him. He's been decent with a 4.10 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 37.1 innings this season but has yet to pick up a win.