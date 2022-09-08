Thompson (back) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Thompson threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, and manager David Ross hopes that the right-hander will return to game action at some point in 2022. It's possible that Thompson will throw a simulated game or embark on a rehab assignment shortly after Friday's throwing session.
More News
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Faces hitters•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Should face hitters next week•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Tossing bullpen Saturday•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Lands on 15-day IL with back issue•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Early exit against Brewers•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Struggles in short start•