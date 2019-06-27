Cubs' Kris Bryant: Homers in losing effort
Bryant went 3-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday in the Cubs' 5-3 loss to the Braves.
The fifth-inning blast off Dallas Keuchel ended a 10-game home-run drought for Bryant, who only contributed two extra-base knocks (both doubles) during that stretch. Even before the recent lull in the power department, Bryant already surpassed his home-run total from 2018, and his .539 slugging percentage for the season is only 15 points behind the mark he posted during his NL MVP campaign in 2016. He'll remain in the lineup as the No. 2 hitter for Thursday's series finale with Atlanta.
