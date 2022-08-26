Rodriguez (elbow) was activated off the 60-day injured list Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Rodriguez looked like he had an outside shot to close games for the Cubs back in March, but he wound up failing to make the Opening Day roster and suffered a strained elbow after making just two minor-league appearances. He's ready to go after allowing one run while striking out 12 batters across six rehab innings and could theoretically move into a high-leverage role in a wide-open Cubs bullpen if his first few appearances go well.