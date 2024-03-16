Despite going 0-for-4 in Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, Mervis is batting a solid .259 this spring with a .782 OPS.

While the numbers don't jump off the page, they're an improvement from 2023, when Mervis batted just .167 with a .531 OPS across 27 games, which marked his MLB debut. This year, the 25-year-old may have to settle for a bench role with Michael Busch now on the roster and expected to start at first. However, both players are fairly inexperienced at the MLB level, so Mervis could emerge if Busch struggles.