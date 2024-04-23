The Cubs are expected to recall Mervis from Triple-A Iowa prior to Tuesday's game against the Astros, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Hayden Wesneski is also headed back to the majors, per Birch. There's no word yet on what the corresponding moves will be, but Wesneski would have to replace an injured player since he hasn't been down 10 days yet. That could point to an injured list stint for Ian Happ (hamstring). Mervis is slashing .288/.402/.606 with five home runs and a 19:12 K:BB over his first 82 plate appearances with Iowa this season. He could see some action in the designated hitter spot for the Cubs.