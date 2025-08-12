Mervis signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Mervis was released by the Marlins last Tuesday after slashing .250/.309/.625 through 149 plate appearances with their Triple-A affiliate. The 27-year-old will now aim to get back to the majors with the Diamondbacks organization -- something that may be easier to do now that the team is using Tyler Locklear as its everyday first baseman.