The Marlins released Mervis on Tuesday.

Mervis popped seven home runs for the Marlins in April, but he was sent down after a brutal May and was removed from the 40-man roster in June. The 27-year-old had hit seven home runs in 19 games with Triple-A Jacksonville since returning to action July 8 after missing time with an oblique strain, so he shouldn't have trouble landing a minor-league contract.