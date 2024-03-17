The Cubs optioned Mervis to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Despite posting a strong slash line of .300/.432/.400 in 19 Cactus League games, Mervis fell well shy of making the season-opening 26-man roster, as he was cut with 42 players still remaining in big-league camp. After a rough showing in his first taste of the big leagues in 2023, Mervis will likely need to mash at Iowa and/or wait for an injury to hit the Cubs' first base/designated-hitter ranks before he gets another extended opportunity in Chicago.