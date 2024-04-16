Through 13 games with Triple-A Iowa, Mervis is batting .333 with four home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.112 OPS.

Mervis has been locked in to start the season and looks like a player ready to return to the majors. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut last season but struggled, recording a .167/.242/.289 slash line across 27 games, to go along with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate. However, there is still some prospect appeal here, and Mervis could push for a second chance sooner than later if he keeps up his strong play in the minors. With Seiya Suzuki (oblique) hitting the IL on Monday, there could be an opportunity, though outfielder Alexander Canario received the initial promotion.