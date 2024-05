Mervis is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Patrick Wisdom will get the nod at designated hitter while Mervis sits for the second time in three games. Mervis has still started in seven of the Cubs' last 10 games overall, but he's gone just 3-for-23 with one walk over that stretch. The 26-year-old could soon be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Iowa if he doesn't turn things around in the near future.