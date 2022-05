Swarmer had his contract selected by the Cubs and will start Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader versus the Brewers, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Swarmer is set to make his MLB debut Monday in the first game of the Cubs' doubleheader with the Brewers. He has pitched 39 innings with Triple-A Iowa this season, producing a 2.08 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 42 strikeouts in nine starts. Ethan Roberts was shifted to the 60-day injured list Monday to clear a spot for Swarmer on the 40-man roster.