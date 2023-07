Atlanta released Swarmer on Thursday.

Swarmer lost his roster spot at Triple-A Gwinnett after the club activated right-hander Dereck Rodriguez, who was outrighted to the minors upon being designated for assignment. After joining Atlanta on a minor-league deal in February, Swarmer remained at Triple-A all season prior to his release, compiling an 8.07 ERA and 1.87 WHIP in 32.1 innings. The 29-year-old right-hander had previously made his MLB debut with the Cubs last season.