Swarmer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Swarmer lost his spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster Saturday but will remain in the organization after he went unclaimed on waivers. The right-hander has made nine appearances (five starts) in the majors this year and has posted a 2.08 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 39 innings.