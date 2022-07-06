Swarmer (2-3) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Tuesday against the Brewers. He allowed a hit and three walks while striking out one.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks departed after three innings with right shoulder soreness, so Swarmer got into the contest early. He wasn't dominant but was able to avoid trouble and pick up his first win since June 4. Swarmer had shifted into a bullpen role, but if Hendricks is forced to go on the injured list, the former could move back into the rotation. The 28-year-old had a 5.84 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across five starts earlier this season.