Hermosillo was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left quadriceps strain. The move is retroactive to May 8.

Hermosillo hasn't seen the field since going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, and he'll now be sidelined by the quad injury. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, the 27-year-old won't resume baseball activities for at least a few weeks, so he'll be on the shelf for more than a month.