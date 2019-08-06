Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Hits first homer with Cubs
Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two runs to help the Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Athletics on Monday.
Castellanos has been hot since making his Cubs debut on August 1, as he's now hit safely in all five games with his new club. He checked in with a three-hit day in this contest, touching up Cole Bassitt with a first-inning long ball for his first homer since arriving from the Tigers via a deadline trade. Overall, the 27-year-old is slashing .278/.330/.466 in 107 games this season.
