Hoerner (ankle) has been cleared to resume baseball activities and is building up in his running progression, but he's without a clear timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The fact that Hoerner hasn't been shut down from baseball activities since landing on the IL last weekend bodes well for his chances of avoiding an extended absence, but the Cubs may want to see him put in a few more workouts before mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment. Fellow middle infielder Nick Madrigal (back) is also on the mend from an injury of his own, and he and Hoerner could be battling for one spot in Chicago's everyday lineup once both players are healthy.