Hoerner went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Angels and is now batting just .188 this spring.

Hoerner has gone 3-for-16 with five strikeouts across six Cactus League contests, but he should still be locked in as the Cubs' leadoff hitter heading into the season. The infielder has batted .280 or better each of the last three years, and he also chipped in a career-best 43 stolen bases in 2024. With some strong hitters behind him, Hoerner should once again be an effective tablesetter for Chicago, with his fantasy value likely coming from steals and runs scored.