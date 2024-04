Hoerner went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and a run batted in during Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Hoerner corralled his fourth career four-hit game Tuesday and after scoring twice, he ranks second on the Cubs for most runs scored in 2024 (12). During his last eight appearances, Hoerner is batting 11-for-27 (.407), and he boasts an impressive .403 on-base percentage on the season.