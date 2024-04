Hoerner went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Sunday's loss to Miami.

Hoerner put the Cubs on the board with an RBI single in the second inning before adding an RBI double in the fourth. The 26-year-old began the year in an 8-for-44 slump but has turned things around as of late. Over his last seven appearances, Hoerner has gone 14-for-32 (.438) with six extra-base hits and just three strikeouts. That hot stretch has boosted his season slash line to .289/.389/.395.