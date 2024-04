Hoerner went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Marlins.

Hoerner paced the way as the leadoff hitter, and after a slow start to the season, he's now batting a robust .361 over his last 10 games. The infielder has batted .280 or better in each of the last three years, and he should be able to reach that mark again in 2024, particularly if he keeps up his recent level of performance.