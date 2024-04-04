Hoerner went 0-for-2 but drew two walks and scored two runs in Wednesday's 9-8 victory over the Rockies.

Hoerner has been in the leadoff spot both times the Cubs have faced lefties this season, but he's been down in the seven hole against all opposing right-handers to date. While he has just two hits in 19 at-bats so far, he's drawn five walks while striking out only four times, which is an encouraging sign for his future production. The bigger concern for fantasy managers is that he has yet to attempt a stolen base through six games under new manager Craig Counsell. Hoerner attempted 50 steals last year under David Ross while batting exclusively first or second in the order.