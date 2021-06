Wisdom went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Wisdom has been on some kind of roll since getting recalled from Triple-A Iowa on May 25, as he now has seven home runs in just 13 games. To put that in perspective, the 29-year-old came into the year with just four career MLB home runs in 43 games. Wisdom will cool down at some point, but he's worth a look from fantasy managers while he's playing regularly and performing this well.