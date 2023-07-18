Wisdom went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Nationals.

Wisdom batted ninth but still managed to provide some offense for the Cubs. His lineup placement is likely due to his weak .194 batting average. Wisdom has struggled even more since the beginning of June, going just 5-for-41 (.122) with 22 strikeouts across 16 games. He did miss some time with a wrist sprain, so perhaps he's still trying to find his groove, though Wisdom did bat only .207 last season and isn't known for maintaining a high average.