Wisdom went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Brewers.

Appearing in a game for just the fourth time in the last two weeks, Wisdom managed his 21st home run of the season. His career high is 28, though he seems unlikely to reach that number in his smaller role, which has been the result of Jeimer Candelario joining the team at the trade deadline. Wisdom can still provide some pop, but his fantasy appeal is diminished as a bench player.