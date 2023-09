Wisdom went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Wisdom helped the Cubs overcome a 3-1 deficit during a three-run sixth inning, with his 22nd home run of the season serving as the big blow. It was the 32-year-old's first long ball this month, however, as he's slipped into a bench role in Chicago, though playing time is available in the short term for however long Jeimer Candelario (back) and Nick Madrigal (hamstring) are out.