With injuries to Brandon Morrow (elbow) and Pedro Strop (hamstring), Cishek could be in line to earn save chances to begin the season as Carl Edwards seems locked into a setup role, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Morrow is already expected to be out until May, but Strop's status is a bit more up in the air heading into the season. If he's not ready to go, the Cubs could turn to Cishek over Edwards as a fill-in closer. Edwards has better pure stuff, but Cubs manager Joe Maddon likes using him to put out fires in the seventh and eighth inning. That could open the door for Cishek to get save opportunities for however long both Morrow and Strop are out. Cishek pitched well for the Cubs last season, compiling a 2.18 ERA and 1.04 WHIP along with four saves.