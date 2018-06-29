Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Friday
Contreras is not in the lineup against Minnesota on Friday.
Contreras will receive a standard breather following three straight starts behind the plate. Chris Gimenez will catch Mike Montgomery and bat eighth in his place. Look for Contreras to return to the starting nine Saturday.
