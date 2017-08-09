Cubs' Willson Contreras: Exits with apparent leg injury

Contreras exited Wednesday's game in the eighth inning with an apparent leg injury.

Contreras slowly left the game with a trainer after pulling up holding his hamstring while running to first base. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but more should be known following Wednesday's game. He looked to be in some serious pain following the injury, and even mild hamstring injuries usually sideline players for around two weeks, so a trip to the DL appears to be a strong possibility.