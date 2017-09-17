Play

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Receives breather Sunday

Contreras is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Contreras was recently handed a two-game suspension but is appealing, so he's eligible to play. Still, he's absent from the card after going 1-for-2 with two walks and a pair of runs scored during Saturday's win. Alex Avila will take over behind the plate and bat cleanup in his absence.

