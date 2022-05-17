Gomes went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Pirates.

Gomes had two hits and a home run Saturday, didn't start Sunday, then returned to the lineup with three more hits Monday. He's not going to supplant Willson Contreras as the team's top catcher anytime soon, but as was the case Monday, both players can be in the lineup at the same time, with one of them getting the DH role. Gomes caught Monday with Contreras as the DH. If this arrangement becomes more permanent, Gomes should see his fantasy value increase, as he'll be playing a bit more regularly than a typical backup catcher.