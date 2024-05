Almonte was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder strain, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He didn't recover well from his last outing Tuesday against the Padres and there is no timeline for his return, per manager Craig Counsell. Almonte has a 3.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 20 strikeouts, one win and one save in 15.2 innings through 17 appearances.