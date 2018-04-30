The Blue Jays released Espinosa on Sunday.

After failing to crack the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster out of spring training, Espinosa accepted a minor-league assignment and reported to Triple-A Buffalo. Over 13 games with the affiliate, Espinosa slashed .232/.271/.286, providing little hope for him earning a promotion to the big club in the near future. Toronto elected to cut the veteran to make room for outfielder Ian Parmley on the Triple-A roster, allowing Espinosa to pursue opportunities elsewhere.