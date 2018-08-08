Danny Espinosa: Released by Phillies
Espinosa was cut loose by Philadelphia on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Espinosa spent the past six weeks at Triple-A Lehigh Valley after signing a minor-league deal with the club in late June. Across 31 games with the IronPigs, Espinosa slashed .200/.243/.352 with four home runs, 14 RBI and three stolen bases. He will look to latch on with another organization, but don't expect any value out of the 31-year-old infielder.
