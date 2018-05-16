Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out 4-8 weeks with fractured thumb

Pollock was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with an avulsion fracture in his left thumb. He'll be sidelined for 4-to-8 weeks.

Pollock was initially diagnosed with a left thumb sprain, but subsequent testing with a hand specialist has revealed a more serious injury. The star center fielder has opted to forego surgery and will instead sport a soft cast over the coming weeks, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Jarrod Dyson and Chris Owings will occupy center field duties in Pollock's absence.