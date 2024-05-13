Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Thomas received a PRP injection for his left hamstring, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Thomas was set to return to the majors last week following his three rehab appearances, but he suffered a setback and received multiple opinions on his MRI on his left hamstring. Lovullo noted that Thomas had swelling in the lower part of his hamstring that led to the PRP injection, and a timeline for the 24-year-old outfielder's return to action is unclear.