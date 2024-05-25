Share Video

Thomas (hamstring) has begun light jogging, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Thomas has taken a series of small steps since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection May 13. He ran in a pool and took live at-bats before commencing a jogging regimen. The Diamondbacks have not set an estimated return date for Thomas, who will first need a rehab assignment before rejoining the club.

