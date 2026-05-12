The Dodgers acquired Thomas from the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for Jose Requena, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Thomas had been designated for assignment and is now on the move after an intra-division trade. The 26-year-old is a slick defensive center fielder but has managed just a .230/.273/.361 batting line over nearly 1,500 career plate appearances at the major-league level. Thomas has minor-league options remaining and will likely be assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City initially. He will be under team control through the 2028 season.