Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

The Diamondbacks designated Thomas for assignment Friday.

Thomas is a gifted defensive center fielder, but the bat hasn't come around, as he sports a career .230/.273/.361 slash line over nearly 1,500 plate appearances at the major-league level. He just turned 26 and is under team control through 2028, so Thomas should draw interest via waivers from teams in need of center field help.

More News