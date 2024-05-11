Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Thomas (hamstring) will seek a second and third opinion on his MRI results, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Thomas underwent an MRI earlier this week after feeling discomfort during a rehab game Sunday. The next steps for the outfielder should be determined after additional doctors weigh in.
