Thomas (hamstring) started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday.

Thomas played the second game of a rehab assignment and first in the field. He tested the hamstring, moving up a base on two wild pitches before scoring on an infield groundout. Thomas was eventually removed after three plate appearances and five innings. He'll be off Sunday before playing a third game in the ACL on Monday then move to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. The Diamondbacks are aiming for his return June 25, when the team begins its next home stand.