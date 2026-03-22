Thomas went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Rangers.

Thomas gave the Diamondbacks an early lead with a three-run homer in the third inning. It was the second home run of the Cactus League for Thomas, who has hit safely in all four games since returning from the World Baseball Classic. He started in left field Saturday while Jordan Lawlar patrolled center field. Those two have jockeyed between left and center field this spring, as manager Torey Lovullo evaluates the most optimal outfield alignment ahead of Opening Day. Eventually, left fielder Lourdes Gurriel (knee) will return, and the manager will have to figure out how best to deploy all three.